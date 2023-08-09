Should You Go Ahead And Eat Egg That’s Not Fully Boiled?

Eggs are nutrient dense foods that are consumed often and used in numerous cuisines but then, this doesn’t eradicate the risk associated with not preparing it well before consumption. If you are the type of person who consumes eggs that are not fully boiled in the guise of it being more tasteful or simply because you bought the egg and got rid of the shell only to discover that it’s not fully boiled but as a typical person, you still eat it regardless, then this article will serve as enlightenment to you.

In this article in line with a publication on Medical Today, we are going to be finding out if you should go ahead and eat that half boiled egg or discard it. Just sit tight and enjoy this article while learning something new.

Should You Go Ahead And Eat The Half Boiled Egg?

The answer is no. The reason is simple, consuming raw eggs or undercooked eggs poses the risk of salmonella infection. Salmonellosis is an infection that many people experience when they contract the disease mostly from eating raw or undercooked eggs. The worst is that, you wouldn’t even be able to differentiate an egg that the infection is present in and the one that’s not.

So there is need for you not to consume undercooked eggs in order not to contract the salmonella infection. Eggs pose this risk significantly so there’s need for you to do away with eggs that are undercooked instead of trying to justify it by saying that it’s more tasteful and nutritious as we do in this part of the world. Salmonellosis causes stomach cramps, vomiting, fever and many symptoms of ailments

ErickssonDGreat (

)