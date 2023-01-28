Should courts decide winner of elections?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The core aspect of democracy by definition is this: democracy is a government that comes from the people, a government that is by the people, and a government that is for the people. In summary, the power of a government under democracy lies within the people.

These people decide who their leaders will be by going out to vote for various candidates of their choice. The big question now is: what is the need for the people to vote when the court, rather than the people, decides who the winner of an election is?

We have seen many cases where courts have decided the winners of elections. The recent one is the sacking of Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun State.

The court decided on the basis of over-voting and awarded the All Progressives Congress candidate the title of winner. The court deducted the over-voters and, in the end, sacked Adeleke as governor. Ademola Adeleke has already said that he will appeal the judgment.

What then happens if the appeals court rules in favor of Ademola Adeleke or against him? He will then take his case to the Supreme Court, where all cases end.

This is not democratic in any way. It is the duty of the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct elections. If there are irregularities in any way, the court should direct the electoral commission to conduct a fresh election.

To avoid voting irregularities, the electoral commission should try its best to ensure that the voting is credible. If there was over-voting, then it is INEC’s fault for not checking properly.

The electoral act should be reviewed, and courts should be stopped from declaring the winners of elections.

The 2023 elections are just around the corner. Will the court decide the winners after the elections? What confidence will that give the voters who went through all the hassles to vote for their choices? Nigerians are watching.

