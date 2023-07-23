Shops That Close On Monday Shall Be Sealed And Given To Those eager To Do Business – Enugu Govt

Enugu State Government has reiterated that the ban on the Monday sit-at-home in the state still stands, and also urged the residents of the state to go about their normal businesses on Monday.

In the report which was made by Vanguard on Sunday July 23rd, the State Government threatened that any market, shop, or other business places that fail to open on Monday shall be closed.

In the statement which was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia, he said that the sit-at-home was illegal, and that it does not represent the Igbo spirit of industry and hard work.

The statement read – “The Enugu State Government wishes to remind the good people and residents of the state that the ban on the illegal sit-at-home order remains effective.

“In view of this, civil servants, schools, markets, financial institutions, business premises and others are hereby directed to resume normal activities on Monday.

“Markets that fail to open to customers on Monday shall be shut down indefinitely and shops in the markets that close on Monday shall be sealed and re-allocated to those eager to do business in the state.”

The State Government also extended the warning of sanctions to schools, shopping malls, financial institutions, business premises, and others that do not comply with the directive. The State Government added that security measures have been put in place to protect the lives and property of the residents.

It should be recalled that following his inauguration into office, the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, had banned the sit-at-home order in the state. The Governor lamented the economic loss that the sit-at-home is causing the state.

( credit: Vanguard).

