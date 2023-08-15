Shirt Numbers Available to Romeo Lavia ahead of his probable move to Chelsea.

Chelsea has remained steadfast in their quest to attract top-tier talent to Stamford Bridge, furthering Pochettino’s ambitious project.

The summer’s first objective was securing a midfielder who could balance the scales, serving as a counterpoint to Enzo Fernandez’s style.

While it required a hefty British record fee, the acquisition of Moises Caicedo suggests that the Blues have found their desired asset. However, Chelsea’s ambitions doesn’t end there, as they edge closer to sealing the deal with yet another prospect, Romeo La.

Having enjoyed a solitary season in senior top-flight football, La sported the number 45 jersey during his tenure at Southampton in the Premier League.

As an academy graduate of Manchester City, La’s earlier squad number was 90, while he predominantly embraced the identities of 6 or 8 in the club’s youth teams.

A stellar rise last season granted La his inaugural call-up to the Belgian national team, where he proudly wore the number 18 jersey.

Available shirt numbers at Chelsea:

Although the number 4 shirt remains unclaimed, Caicedo is set to retain the number 25, reminiscent of his time at Brighton.

For La, the prospect of opting for an unconventional ‘#’ number looms, although the allure of continuing with the familiar number 45 jersey may hold appeal.

Chelsea presents a repertoire of alternatives for the 19-year-old prodigy, as vacant shirt numbers include 12, 22, 28, and 30.

