Shina Peller Pays A Condolence Vist To Sunday Igboho In Cotonou Over The Death Of His Mother

Honourable, Ayedero Shina Peller has taken to his official Instagram page to share lovely pictures with Chief Sunday Adeyemi Adeniyi also known as Sunday Igboho as he paid him a condolence visit in Cotonou, Benin Republic over the death of his mother.

Recalled that Sunday Igboho lost his loving mother to the cold hands of death few days ago in which he announced the sad news on social media. May her gentle soul rest in peace. Shina Peller was seen with Sunday Igboho inside his Sitting room, poses for the camera in styles.

He made known in his post that yesterday he paid a condolence visit to his brother, Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemi also known as Sunday Igbiho in Cotonou, Benin Republic over the demise of his loving mother, Mama Sikirat Abeo Adeyemo. Though, mama’s death is very painful, I urged my brother to take solace in the fact that mama lived a purposeful and fulfilled life, she left good legacies behind one of which Sunday Igboho himself.

He added, I enjoyed him remain strong why I prayed that mama:s soul finds peace with God. He also prayed that God gives Sunday Igboho, his siblings, and other family members the fortitude to bear her loss, particularly at this point in time.Amen

Lovely fans and followers have also dropped their condolences messages to him.

