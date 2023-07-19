“Shettima’s Void Ticket Was Not Determined By The Supreme Court, APM Fires Back at APC’s Argument

The Allied Peoples Movement has challenged the position of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, in their claims that the controversial void and double nomination of Shettima has been overruled by the Supreme Court. In the final written address of the APM dated July 6th, 2023, its counsel, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) argued that the Supreme Court faults the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar only for lacking locus standi to have brought the case in the first place.

In their argument, APM proved that, according to sections 131(c) and 142(2) of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999 and Section 133 of the Electoral Act, 2023, read combined states that in the replacement of placeholder candidate as in the case of Bola Ahmed Tinubu choosing his running mate. Senator Kashim Shettima was the candidate for the 2023 election for Borno Central Senatorial District before the withdrawal of Kabiru Masari Upon which the extant violation of the dictate of the law had been reached.

To begin with, the law says on the withdrawal of or replacement of a placeholder candidate, should be done within a period not exceeding 14 days from the day of the withdrawal. Meanwhile, APM further submitted that from the date when Kabiru Masari announced his withdrawal as the vice presidential candidate of the APC on June 24, 2023, to the date Shettima’s name was forwarded, July 14, 2022, was 21 days, which breached the provision of Section 33 of the Electoral Act, 2022, which provided for only 14 days for the replacement of a candidate for an election.

However, APC, Tinubu, and Shettima disagreed with APM; in its final written address through their lawyers, Wole Olanipekun, SAN, and Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, countered that by the verdict of the Supreme Court in SC/CV/501/2023, PDP vs INEC and three other respondents on May 26, the issue of the double nomination of Shettima had been determined and was binding on all parties. But the claim here is not the issue of double nomination but an invalid (void) nomination.

