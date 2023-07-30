‘Shettima’s Nomination Into That Office Was Singularly The Grace Of God And Asiwaju Tinubu’ – Bulama

A Former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Waziri Bulama has alleged that the nomination of Kashim Shettima by Bola Tinubu is because of his previous record as a Banker. According to Sun Nigeria, he stated that the Former Borno State governor was handpicked by Tinubu among several competent individuals in the APC. He noted that Shettima will never give room for any rift between him and the President because he knew how he got the appointment.

He said in a Sunday Sun interview, ”Shettima’s nomination into that office was singularly the grace of God and Asiwaju Tinubu. What worked for him was his previous record as a Banker, public service, and political exposure. He knows that he must remain extremely 100% loyal to Tinubu.

There is no way there will be any crisis of any sort because he knows that Tinubu gave him that position. His own success would be to support Asiwaju to succeed. He is so humble that he never calls me by name. There will be that mutual respect and I don’t see him causing trouble.”

