Shettima Was Determined To Rescue The Chibok Girls, I Worked On It With Him Back Then – Tinubu

As the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu rounds up his 6-month-long campaign with a massive rally in Lagos State, a video showing the moment the former Lagos Governor explained how his running mate, Kashim Shettima felt when the Chibok girls were kidnapped, has surfaced online.

Recall that on the night of April 15, 2014, no fewer than 276 Christian female students were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State. Kashim Shettima was governor of the state at the time. The abduction of the girls sparked outrage from both local and international organizations.

However, while speaking during the APC presidential campaign rally at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Tuesday, Tinubu revealed that Shettima was determined to rescue the girls and that both of them had tried to work out a means to do so at the time.

“When I made my choice for a running mate, I chose someone who is the most knowledgable, and dependable individual. He is very independent in thought, attitude, capacity, and knowledgeability. He has shown perseverance, determination, and grit in times of challenge. And the challenge came in the form of Boko Haram and so on. Kashim didn’t flinch and he didn’t blink.

He faced the challenge and we all joined him in sympathy, observation, and whatever little we could contribute. But he worked hard. He worked his heart out. He protected both the Muslim and Christian faiths. He stood with the children and was determined to free those Chibok girls. I worked together with him on it. And that was how I got to know him better back then. Kashim Shettima is a reliable, courageous, dependable, and persevering man.”

