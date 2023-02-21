NEWS

Shettima Was Determined To Rescue The Chibok Girls, I Worked On It With Him Back Then – Tinubu

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 45 mins ago
0 319 2 minutes read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shettima Was Determined To Rescue The Chibok Girls, I Worked On It With Him Back Then – Tinubu

As the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu rounds up his 6-month-long campaign with a massive rally in Lagos State, a video showing the moment the former Lagos Governor explained how his running mate, Kashim Shettima felt when the Chibok girls were kidnapped, has surfaced online.

Recall that on the night of April 15, 2014, no fewer than 276 Christian female students were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State. Kashim Shettima was governor of the state at the time. The abduction of the girls sparked outrage from both local and international organizations.

However, while speaking during the APC presidential campaign rally at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Tuesday, Tinubu revealed that Shettima was determined to rescue the girls and that both of them had tried to work out a means to do so at the time.

“When I made my choice for a running mate, I chose someone who is the most knowledgable, and dependable individual. He is very independent in thought, attitude, capacity, and knowledgeability. He has shown perseverance, determination, and grit in times of challenge. And the challenge came in the form of Boko Haram and so on. Kashim didn’t flinch and he didn’t blink.

He faced the challenge and we all joined him in sympathy, observation, and whatever little we could contribute. But he worked hard. He worked his heart out. He protected both the Muslim and Christian faiths. He stood with the children and was determined to free those Chibok girls. I worked together with him on it. And that was how I got to know him better back then. Kashim Shettima is a reliable, courageous, dependable, and persevering man.”

You can watch Tinubu’s speech here.

SOURCE: YouTube (Channels Tv).

Content created and supplied by: FranklySpeaking123 (via 50minds
News )

#Shettima #Determined #Rescue #Chibok #Girls #Worked #TinubuShettima Was Determined To Rescue The Chibok Girls, I Worked On It With Him Back Then – Tinubu Publish on 2023-02-21 18:38:07



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 45 mins ago
0 319 2 minutes read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Most Qualified For Presidency, Jonathan Calls For Violence Free Elections

8 mins ago

Why I’ll Reverse Naira Redesign Policy If Elected – Kwankwaso

10 mins ago

Souvenirs, Not Money Being Given Out By Bola Tinubu’s Open Bus As It Moves Slowly To TBS- Onanuga

17 mins ago

APC governors exerting pressure on Buhari, says Timi Frank

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button