Shettima touts Tinubu’s economic reforms, diplomatic alliances to attract investment at BRICS Summit

According to a report from Vanguard papers on Thursday, August 24, 2023, Vice President, Kashim Shettima, says President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms and diplomatic alliances are intended to attract investments and partnerships to the country.

Shettima made this statement to world leaders at the third BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue, which was held in conjunction with the ongoing 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, according to a statement from Mr. Olusola Abiola, Director, Information, Office of the Vice President.

Shettima spoke to a huge audience that included the Presidents of China, India, Brazil, and South Africa as well as the Foreign Minister of Russia on the subject of “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism.”

He asserts that in order to position Nigeria as the desired ally and partner, the recently elected Nigerian administration, which assumed office less than three months ago, is evaluating the variables and deciding the scope and intensity of regional and international partnership to pursue.

Shettima claims that this topic “underscores the profound realization that the cornerstone of stability within our complex multipolar landscape lies in fostering developmental partnerships.”

He praised the efforts made by the organizers to prioritize “BRICS and Africa” on the agenda.

“The BRICS-Plus Dialogue and the BRICS-Africa Outreach offer a singular setting for discussion, note comparison, and investigation of a win-win coalition that may materialize as a new development-impelling force.

Prior to the independence of the African continent and many other nations in the global south, the global governance framework that we use today was developed.

He cited the addition of six new full members—Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, and United Arab Emirates—as one of the Summit’s successes in achieving its broader goals.

Amb. Andrew Idi, Amb. Mohammed Mantra, the Nigerian Consul-General in South Africa, and other senior government representatives attended the conference as members of the vice president’s delegation.

