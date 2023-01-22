This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shettima says the time has come for North to pay back Tinubu for his help.

According to All Progressives Congress vice presidential candidate Kashim Shettima, President Muhammadu buhari would not be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without the backing of Bola Tinubu.

On Saturday, in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa, Shettima made this statement while addressing supporters at an APC presidential rally.

After what the APC presidential candidate had done to the North in the past, he said the North would have its revenge in 2023.

Shettima said that Tinubu has been on the side of the northerners since 2007.

He said, “Tinubu supported Atiku in 2007, Nuhu Ribadu in 2011, and if Bola Ahmed Tinubu hadn’t supported buhari in the APC presidential primary election in 2015, he wouldn’t be president.”

According to him, the year 2023 is “payback time,” and the people of the north have to show that they can be trusted to follow through on their word.

Shettima has said that someone with Tinubu’s level of expertise and ability to tackle Nigeria’s challenges is required.

They need someone to pick up where President buhari and Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar left off, he added, since they’ve both done so much for the country’s progress.

The APC vice presidential nominee asked voters in the state to show their gratitude for the APC government’s progress over the last seven years by supporting all APC candidates.

