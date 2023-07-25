Shettima Reacts After He Met With The Deputy Secretary-General Of United Nations, Amina Mohammed

The Vice President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima has reacted after he met with the Deputy Secretary-general of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed in Rome, Italy.

Kashim Ibrahim Shettima, a former Governor of Borno State is presently in Rome, Italy for the United Nations Stocktaking Moment (STM).

Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima said; “Not relenting on his oars, Vice [email protected] also took time to meet with the United Nations Deputy Secretary -General, @AminaJMohammed, wherein he discussed areas of successes, concerns, interventions and partnership with Nigeria, as he rounded up meetings at the United Nations Stocktaking Moment (STM) Summit holding in Rome, Italy.”

