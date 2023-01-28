NEWS

Shettima Has Battled Boko Haram, I Also Fought Kidnappers And Criminals As Governor Of Lagos- Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, has said that he and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, have what it takes to tackle insecurity and restore peace in the country. He said that Shettima has battled the terrorist group, Boko Haram, and that when he was the governor of Lagos State, he also fought kidnappers and criminals in the state. And that if they win the election, they will use that experience to fight the criminals in the country. He said this on Saturday during the APC rally in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State.

In the report which was made by The Punch, he said that if they win the forthcoming election, they will not rest until the issue of insecurity in the country is tackled.

He said – “My running mate (Shettima) has battled Boko Haram. As governor of Lagos, I too have fought kidnappers and violent criminals. We will use our experience and our vision to defeat the wrongdoers.”

Speaking about how he will tackle the insecurity issue if he becomes the next President, he said that his security plan will empower every branch of the nation’s security forces, adding that more modern technology will be used in the air and on the land to fight the criminal elements.

In the past years, the problem of insecurity has been one of the major challenges facing the country, and Nigerians have said that the next President of the country must be someone who has what it takes to tackle this problem when he comes into office.

What do you have to say about these comments from Bola Tinubu? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

