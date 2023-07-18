Shettima, Gbajabiamila, Others Meet Tinubu, And His Wife As They Return To Nigeria From Kenya

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja, the nation’s capital after attending the 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union, AU, which took place in Kenya at the weekend. Reported by Daily Post Nigeria

At 4:20 p.m. on Monday, President Tinubu’s plane landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

A multitude of government officials gathered at the airport to extend their warm welcome, including Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Also present were Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President, Hope Uzodinnma, the Governor of Imo State, and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the former Governor of Kano State.

President Tinubu attended the meeting in his capacity as the Chairman of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Having embarked on the journey to Kenya on Saturday, significant discussions held during the Nairobi meeting focused on Tinubu’s reaffirmation of Africa’s unity and strength, rejecting any form of new scramble for Africa.

Furthermore, Tinubu disclosed his intention to bolster the ECOWAS Standby Force, aiming to deter coups and combat terrorism across the continent.

