Shettima, Ganduje Meet Uzodinma, Okorocha Ahead Of Imo Guber (Photos)

On Thursday, Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), along with Vice President Kashim Shettima, took measures to reconcile the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, and former governor Rochas Okorocha.

Over the past few years, there has been a rift between Uzodinma and Okorocha regarding the political situation in Imo State. In 2021, Uzodinma obtained a court injunction to secure the closure of properties owned by Okorocha. Okorocha was arrested when he attempted to reopen one of the properties, but he was granted bail on the same day. Prior to the 2019 state election, Okorocha endorsed his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, for the APC governorship ticket instead of Uzodinma.

Although the party primaries resulted in two gubernatorial candidates, the APC proceeded to recognize Uzodinma as the legitimate candidate under the leadership of Adams Oshiomhole, who was the national chair of the party at the time. On Thursday night, the APC shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), declaring the party’s unity. The post included photos of the four men exchanging high-fives and sharing smiles.

According to punch news, the party’s post stated, “Vice President Kashim Shettima, our National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma and Senator Rochas Okorocha Parley. Ahead of the Imo state governorship election, APC is a united and strong house.” The Imo gubernatorial election is scheduled for November 11th.

