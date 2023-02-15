This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shettima Embarrassed By APC Crowd In Yobe Today, Calling Him What I Called Him- Dino Melaye Alleges

The former senator that represented the good people of Kogi West Senatorial Zone and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Dino Melaye, has taken to his verified Twitter page to allege that the vice of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kashim Shittima was embarrassed by the APC crowd in Yobe state.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections that’s around the corner, Dino Melaye who took to his microblogging, Twitter shared a video showing an incident that occurred during the campaign rally of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

According to Dino, he alleged that Bola Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s vice, Kashim Shettima was embarrassed by the APC crowd in Yobe on Tuesday.

More so, Dino added to his statement by saying that the APC crowd was calling him what he called him.

In the tweet shared by Dino, he wrote below:

“Kashim Shetima embarrassed by Apc crowd in Yobe today. Calling him what Dino Melaye called him.”

