Shettima assures Mohammed and Malala that Tinubu is committed to the education of girls

According to Punch reports, Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday said the Tinubu-led administration was committed to educating the girl child to position them as key contributors to national development.

Shettima welcomed a delegation from the UN led by Mrs. Amina Mohammed, the UN Deputy Secretary-General and Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group, to the Presidential Villa in Abuja and declared, “President Bola Tinubu is fully and unequivocally committed to the girl-child education and gender empowerment initiatives.”

Olusola Abiola, the Office of the Vice President’s Director of Information at the State House, made this known in a statement he published on Wednesday under the heading “Tinubu Administration Fully Committed To Girl-Child Education, Gender Empowerment Initiatives, Says VP Shettima.”

The vice president claimed that Tinubu is still steadfastly committed to issues of female education and gender empowerment and that he will advance these causes in the Federal Government’s policies and activities while in office.

He asserted that “the current administration will actively pursue SDGs 4 and 5.”

“President Bola Tinubu is a devoted and enthusiastic supporter of girl education.

“He supports the advancement of our ladies. He argues that how a society treats its female citizens closely correlates with its success and esteem.

The Vice President also praised the UNDSG and the co-founder of the Malala Fund for their work, among other initiatives, to promote female children’s education.

Amina Mohammed, he said, “stands now as a beacon of hope for the African woman because of her resilience, devotion, disposition, and most significantly, her integrity.

Malala is an icon of hope and transformation in a hopeless world, whereas she is an oasis of hope in an endless ocean of poverty and depravity.

He told the Malala Fund that the Federal Government will work with them in cooperation for Nigeria’s overall welfare.

The United Nations Special Envoy for Gender Equality (UNDSG), Amina Mohammed, and Co-Founder of the Malala Fund, Malala Yousafzai, praised the Federal Government for their efforts in promoting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4 and 5, noting progress in the areas of gender equity and girls’ education across the nation.

After the meeting, Mrs. Mohammed told reporters that she had been at the State with Ms. Yousafzai, whose influence and story might help the Nigerian drive for girls’ education.

Malala delivered her UN speech ten years ago. The UN Peace Messenger is her.

She stated that this time, “she chose to make the advocacy for education here in this country on her 10th anniversary.”

The UN deputy scribe mentioned Nigeria’s large number of out-of-school children and the country’s generally poor educational standards.

“Advocating for a new administration that values education is crucial at this point.

Therefore, when this administration starts its journey of the following four years, “her (Malala) voice, her inspiration, not just to government, but to the rest of society, to governors that we met yesterday, is extremely important,” she continued.

Malala Yousefzai demanded that all children in the nation receive free, high-quality education in her remarks as well.

“I would ask that all governments of states and all party members here in Nigeria make a commitment to ensure that every child in Nigeria has access to a complete education, including senior secondary education as well; that every child has access to free and quality education; and that every child has access to a complete education, including senior secondary education as well. The second thing I ask is that we make a full financial commitment to ensure that no child is left behind in this country,” she said.

The delegation included Mr. Matthias Schmale, UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria; Ms. Annemarie Hou, Executive Director of the UN Office of Partnerships; Ms. Hadiza Elayo, Special Assistant to the DSG; Mr. Frederic Eno, Senior Advisor to the Resident Coordinator; and Mr. Ziauddin Yousafzai, Co-Founder of the Malala Fund.

source: Punch

Awefesthus (

)