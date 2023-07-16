Shettima And Atiku Meet During Wedding In Abuja [SEE PHOTOS]

Vice-President Kashim Shettima and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar unexpectedly met each other at a lavish wedding ceremony held in Abuja last Saturday. This encounter was particularly noteworthy because the two politicians have been engaged in a legal dispute following the tumultuous 2023 General Elections.

During the elections, Atiku emerged as the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Shettima ran alongside President Bola Tinubu as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate. However, their political paths crossed as Atiku contested the victory of the APC.

Against the backdrop of this contentious legal battle, the wedding ceremony of Mohammed (Ameer) Bunu and Ikramullah Jamal Arabi created a unique opportunity for the two politicians to temporarily put aside their political differences and exchange pleasantries in a friendly manner. It was a rare moment of unity and camaraderie amidst the turbulent political landscape.

The wedding took place at the prestigious Al-Nur Mosque in the heart of the nation’s capital and attracted many distinguished guests. Notable figures in attendance included Maj General Babagana Monguno (rtd), the former National Security Adviser, and Prof Ali Isa Pantami, the immediate Past Minister of Communication and Digital Economy. The event brought together influential individuals from various sectors, serving as a microcosm of Nigeria’s political scene.

Although the interaction between Shettima and Atiku was brief, its significance was not lost on those present. In a society often divided by political rivalries and disputes, this meeting offered a glimpse of hope for reconciliation and cooperation. It demonstrated the capacity of individuals to rise above their differences and connect on a human level, even in challenging circumstances.

As the wedding celebrations continued, it became evident that the joyful occasion transcended politics, highlighting the power of communal gatherings to foster unity and understanding. The encounter between Shettima and Atiku served as a reminder that Nigeria’s political landscape is constantly evolving and that the potential for dialogue and reconciliation exists, irrespective of current disagreements.

In a time of heightened political tension, the wedding ceremony provided a much-needed break and a reminder of the shared humanity that underlies the diversity of Nigeria’s political sphere. It remains to be seen whether this brief encounter will have a lasting impact on the political landscape, but it undoubtedly left a strong impression on those present, offering hope for a more harmonious future.

source: punch

