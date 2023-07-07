Sheikh Gumi speaks on the way forward for Tinubu to solve insecurity in the North

Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has given his opinion on what the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should do to solve the insecurity challenges in the North.

When asked in an interview if he sees a way forward for the Tinubu administration to solve the problem considering the fact Buhari who is from the North could not solve it?

Sheikh Gumi said, “Yes because they are starting from the scratch, I think they have all the opportunity now to take the right course. And I think by having the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, I think it’s a positive step for us in this area. The only thing is I wish and I hope that he will not just be a figurehead like that. The service chiefs should cooperate with him and coordinate with him.

What we usually lacked in the previous administrations is that there is lack of coordination. Usually if they have anyway, they bypass the NSA to the president. The different services are also in competition. In fact, they are also jealous of each other and they don’t cooperate and coordinate their actions. But now if there is coordination, I think we can have peace really.”

