‘Sheikh Gumi And I Have Met With The Leaders Of All The Bandits In The North’ – Prof. Usman Yusuf

Professor Usman Yusuf the special adviser on community engagement in the PDP Presidential campaign council and a former NHIS boss has revealed that he and renowned Sheikh Ahmad Gumi have met with the head of all the Bandits in the Northern part of Nigeria. Professor Yusuf who was involved in the negotiation of the final release of the Kaduna/Abuja train victim.

He stated that the bandits terrorizing people in the North are not unknown. He alleged that this are people whom they grow together with as kids who have lost control. He identified that the problem with insecurity today is because the six geopolitical zones has lost control of the Youths. According to him, there is a need to speak and educate the Bandits.

He said, ”The Fulani kids you see they are our flesh and blood just like IPOB, unknown gunmen are Igbos, just like Boko Haram and Kanuris. What we have realized is that we Elders in all six geopolitical zones have lost control of our youths and we cannot just sit down and say the government is the issue. The security of this country is the responsibility of everybody.

If we don’t have enough boots on ground, there will be more trouble for us. We have been to eight forests in the North, five in the North West, three in the North East and North central. Martin Luther King said Violence is the language of the unheard. We have lived together with these people since we were young. Sheikh Gumi and I have met with the leaders of all the Bandits in the North. Why? We went to heat and we would come back and speak with the elders and traditional rulers.”

