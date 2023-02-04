Sheik Gumi’s Response When Asked Who Is The Best Among The Presidential Candidates Ahead Of Poll

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has shared his views ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

According to the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the presidential election will take place on the 25th of February, 2023 across the 36 states in the country including the Federal Capital Territory.

In an exclusive interview with The Punch paper, the controversial cleric said none of the presidential candidates can handle Nigerians’ problems alone but all of them can handle Nigerians’ problems collectively.

In his words; “None of them can handle Nigerians’ problems alone but all of them can handle Nigerians’ problems collectively. So, I will look at the candidate who has the ability to work together with others. He is the man that Nigeria needs.”

When asked further who his preferred presidential candidate is, he noted that it is left for Nigerians to go and cast their votes on February 25.

Source – The Punch paper

