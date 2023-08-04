Shehu Sani Warns Senate After President Tinubu Reveals Plan to Deploy Troops to Niger Republic

Influential socio-political activist, Shehu Sani has urged the Nigerian Senate to weigh the implications and consequences of their decisions after President Tinubu wrote a letter to the Nigerian Senate informing the Red Chamber of the plan to deploy troops to the Niger Republic.

This as the the former Kaduna Central Senator called on President Tinubu not to allow himself to be misled by foreign powers.

Writing on his verified Twitter handle on Friday, @ShehuSani, adding that Nigeria “should not be plunged into war and eventually stuck in a war in the Sahel.”

“Senators should weigh the implications and consequences of their decisions, especially those senators representing states along the Niger Border.

“Weaponising electricity supplies to Niger is also condemnable. President Tinubu should continue to explore diplomatic channels and save the lives of those who will be sacrificed. That’s my view.”

ECOWAS has struggled to contain a democratic backslide in West Africa, as member states Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea have also seen coups in the last two years, and have recently backed the military in Niger.

Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, had advised ECOWAS against “military hostilities” in Niger, and presented dialogue as the most ble option.

On Wednesday, an ECOWAS delegation led by Abdulsalami Abubakar, former military head of state, arrived in Niamey, capital of Niger, to negotiate with the country’s military junta.

Abubakar was accompanied by Muhammadu Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, and Alieu Touray, president of the ECOWAS commission.

But the delegation was said to have only met with representatives of the junta.

Hours after their arrival, the Nigerien military announced that it terminated the duties of its ambassadors in four countries — Nigeria, France, the United States and Togo.

