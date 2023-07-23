Shehu Sani Urges Tinubu to Investigate The Disappearance of A Government Critic

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has taken to social media to call on the administration of Bola Tinubu to initiate a thorough investigation into the mysterious disappearance of an influential social media youth activist and government critic, Mal Abubakar Idris, widely known as Dadiyata.

In a recent tweet from his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, July 23, Senator Sani, who represented the Kaduna Central Constituency in the 8th National Assembly, expressed concern over the unsettling incident that occurred four years ago when the young activist was forcefully abducted from his home. Despite the gravity of the situation, the state government has remained silent and unwilling to address the issue or launch any inquiry into his disappearance.

Senator Sani further highlighted the disheartening fact that even the various security agencies tasked with safeguarding the citizens’ well-being have been unable to uncover any leads regarding Dadiyata’s whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding his vanishing act. Consequently, he passionately appealed to the President, urging him to ensure that justice prevails in this troubling case.

