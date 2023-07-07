Shehu Sani taunts Abuja schools charging millions, while students from less expensive schools in some remote parts of the country sweep the trophies in WAEC and NECO exams.”

Senator Shehu Sani, former federal lawmaker, taunted Abuja schools charging parents tens of millions for tuition fees and we’re still led by schools in remote areas in both WAEC and NECO

Shehu Sani reacted with a tweet he released on his official Twitter account.

Abuja schools, or most of them, are known to be schools with expensive tuition fees in Nigeria as many of them charge parents tens of million for tuitions fees. However, the outcome of the NECO and WAEC result shows that students from other areas of the country with less expensive tuition fees are coming top in both WAEC and NECO.

Senator Shehu Sani who may have been observing the trend reacted that schools in Abuja are charging parents tens of millions and yet they are allowing students from less expensive schools in some remote parts of the country sweeps the trophies in WAEC and NECO exams.

“Abuja schools charges parents in tens of millions and they are watching as students from less expensive schools in some remote parts of the country sweep the trophies in WAEC and NECO exams.”

Reactions trail the tweet,

“Hahayatu” wrote, “Some of those school are just status symbol”

“ChiefEjikeobi” wrote, “High price doesn’t always mean high quality.”

“Alphakufa” wrote, “It is difficult for a poor teacher to really teach rich kids

