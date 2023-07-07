NEWS

Shehu Sani taunts Abuja schools charging millions, while students from less expensive schools in some remote parts of the country sweep the trophies in WAEC and NECO exams.”

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 362 1 minute read

Senator Shehu Sani, former federal lawmaker, taunted Abuja schools charging parents tens of millions for tuition fees and we’re still led by schools in remote areas in both WAEC and NECO

Shehu Sani reacted with a tweet he released on his official Twitter account.

Abuja schools, or most of them, are known to be schools with expensive tuition fees in Nigeria as many of them charge parents tens of million for tuitions fees. However, the outcome of the NECO and WAEC result shows that students from other areas of the country with less expensive tuition fees are coming top in both WAEC and NECO.

Senator Shehu Sani who may have been observing the trend reacted that schools in Abuja are charging parents tens of millions and yet they are allowing students from less expensive schools in some remote parts of the country sweeps the trophies in WAEC and NECO exams.

“Abuja schools charges parents in tens of millions and they are watching as students from less expensive schools in some remote parts of the country sweep the trophies in WAEC and NECO exams.”

Reactions trail the tweet,

“Hahayatu” wrote, “Some of those school are just status symbol”

“ChiefEjikeobi” wrote, “High price doesn’t always mean high quality.”

“Alphakufa” wrote, “It is difficult for a poor teacher to really teach rich kids

pecial (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 362 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Yoruba Bridal Looks: Beautiful Asooke And Damask Combo For Yoruba Brides

9 seconds ago

Mmesoma: A Woman Stabbed Her Husband To Death And No one Seems Interested – Shehu Sani Reveals

9 mins ago

“Back To Germany” Actor Emeka Ike Says As He Bonds With His Beautiful Daughter, Oluchi (Pictures)

11 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Most Of Us As Juveniles Made Mistakes – Keyamo, South Africa invites Tinubu to BRICS summit

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button