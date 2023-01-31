Shehu Sani Speaks Up, Tackles Wike & The G5 Govs Following Their Delayed Endorsement Of A Candidate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Nigerian Senator representing Kaduna central, Senator Shehu Sani, in a statement released by him on Tuesday his twitter handle, reacted to the silence of the Gov Nyesom Wike and the G5 Govs on making known their Preferred Presidential candidate.

Senator Shehu Sani said, “The G5 have been playing hard to get. The clock is ticking. When the masses they control gave made up their mind, endorsement would he irrelevant”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Senator Shehu Sani his twitter handle; It can be recalled that the Executive Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Governor Nyesom Wike, who is a member of the G5 Govs, in a viral video which has been making rounds on social media, stated that they will make known their presidential candidate in January. However, as it is, January would be ending today, and Gov Nyesom Wike and the G5 Govs are yet to make a bold statement concerning their Preferred candidate.

What do you have to say about this?

Grantenzy (

)