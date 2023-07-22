Shehu Sani: Some states will use the pallative fund to pay contractors they are owing

Socio-political commentator Shehu Sani has supported Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo in the distribution of palliative medicines.

Sani said some governors could use palliative funds to hire contractors, pay arrears of salaries and pay household debts, among other things.

Sani urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to ensure proper oversight of palliative care funds.

Sani wrote in a tweet, “Without proper oversight, some states are using palliative care funds to pay contractors whom they owed, or to pay salaries and pensions owed, or to pay their internal debts to banks, or to pay political supporters; Soludo is right, not all states are the same.”

Soludo had on Thursday urged governors to reduce spending amid the difficulties caused by the removal of fuel subsidies.

Soludo warned the governors not to be insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

The President said it would be insensitive for the governors to make long train journeys when their subjects were suffering hardship.

