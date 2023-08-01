NEWS

Shehu Sani Shares Video Of Some Westerners Leaving Niger Republic Back To Their Countries

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to share a video of Westerners leaving Niger Republic back to their countries. 

Recall that it was reported that Niger soldiers removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power after members of the presidential guard detained the politician at his official residence.

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to share a video clip where foreign nationals were seen being evacuated from Niger Republic following a military coup in the West African country (Niger Republic).

According to Shehu Sani, he made it known in his statement by saying some Westerners were leaving Niger Republic back to their various countries. 

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“Some Westerners leaving Niger Republic back to their countries.”

Watch the video by clicking the link below: 

https://twitter.com/ShehuSani/status/1686457460368752644?t=p5p4SLVlgsVjkYo1YlhjzA&s=19

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below. 

Naija-hub-news (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

When Tinubu withdrew the N8000 palliative, I was expecting people to appreciate that- Nicholas Felix

6 mins ago

Tribunal: Oseloka H Obaze Reacts To How Peter Obi’s Lawyer Presented Their Final Written Address At The Court

8 mins ago

25%: Reactions As Okonkwo Says INEC Argued That BAT Only Need 16% In FCT To Be Declared President

28 mins ago

Reasons why people die while sleeping

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button