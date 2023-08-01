Shehu Sani Shares Video Of Some Westerners Leaving Niger Republic Back To Their Countries

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to share a video of Westerners leaving Niger Republic back to their countries.

Recall that it was reported that Niger soldiers removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power after members of the presidential guard detained the politician at his official residence.

“Some Westerners leaving Niger Republic back to their countries.”

https://twitter.com/ShehuSani/status/1686457460368752644?t=p5p4SLVlgsVjkYo1YlhjzA&s=19

