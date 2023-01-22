NEWS

Shehu Sani Shares Video Of Kaduna Women Protesting Against Power Outages & Outrageous Bills

Shehu Sani Shares Video Of Kaduna Women Protesting Against Power Outages & Outrageous Bills

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to share a video of Kaduna women protesting against frequent power outages & bills

In the video shared by Shehu Sani, the women were seen matching in numbers in the street. Some of the women were also seen carrying a ladder as they moved. They were heard singing; 'We no go gree, NEPA bill, we no go pay.'

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on the microblogging website Twitter to say the women in a Kaduna Suburb were protesting against frequent power outages and outrageous bills

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below: 

Women in a Kaduna Suburb protesting against frequent power outages and outrageous bills."

What's your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below. 

