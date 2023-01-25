Shehu Sani Shares Photo Of Customers Turning A Banking Hall Into A Prayer Hall

The former senator for Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, used his verified Twitter account to post a photo of customers converting a bank branch into a prayer space.

The CBN has reportedly set January 31, 2023, as the date for the elimination of the N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes from circulation.

There will likely be significant wait times at banks across Nigeria as customers try to get their hands on the new naira note in accordance with an order from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The outspoken activist Shehu Sani recently responded to this on Twitter, saying that the 1984 currency shift was less of a hassle than the current one.

Shehu Sani countered by posting a picture of people praying in a bank lobby.

Shehu Sani tweeted the following:

“The last time we had a currency conversion this onerous was in 1984. The Banking Hall has been converted into a prayer Hall by the customers.”

