Shehu Sani Says Whoever Bought Cows From A Fulani Man Using Old Notes Is Ungodly.

Senator Shehu Sani, a Nigerian author, human rights activist and senator representing Kaduna State at the National Assembly, has taken to his official Twitter platform to slam whoever allegedly bought cows from a Fulani man using the old Naira notes and left the man stranded in front of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Photo Credit: Punch paper

In his post, the senator wrote “whoever paid that Fulani man from Niger State N2 million in old notes and collected his 3 cows and left him stranded at the entrance gate of the CBN Branch in Minna is ungodly”.

The post from the Nigerian lawmaker sparked major reactions in the comments section of the post, with many Nigerians pitying the alleged Fulani man from Niger State, and some of them went to the extent to curse whoever paid him with the old Naira notes which are no longer considered a legal tender in most states of the federation.

