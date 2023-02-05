NEWS

Shehu Sani Reveals Why Most Members Of The Opposition Are In Support Of The Redesign Of The Naira

The majority of the opposition, according to former senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the red chamber of the national legislature, is in favor of revamping the naira notes.

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria issued new 1,000, 500, and 200 naira notes last year. On social media, many Nigerians have shared opposing views on this decision. On his verified Twitter account, Senator Shehu Sani responded to the news, noting that the majority of the opposition thought that the redesign of the naira notes would end the practice of the ruling party purchasing votes.

His remarks include; “The majority of opposition representatives are in favor of revamping the Naira because they think it will prevent the ruling party from purchasing votes. We’ll have to wait and watch if the ruling party loses all of its money and is then unable to disperse it.”

