Shehu Sani Reveals What Will Happen Whether Tinubu Wins In Court Or Not

Shehu Sani, a Nigerian senator, author, playwright, and human rights activist, has released a statement on his official Twitter handle, making a revelation about what he feels will happen if the president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wins in court or not. Recall that the outcome of the 2023 presidential election didn’t go well with some politicians who felt that they deserved to be announced the winner as the President-elect. In view of this, there have been court cases going on for a long period of time.

The statement released by the President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria read, “If the Court favors Tinubu and his victory is affirmed,the opposition may Congratulate him or Condemn the ruling and move on.”.

He continued saying, “If the Court rules against Tinubu and he loses the Presidency,only God will save him from the mouth of the ex-Kaduna emperor and his next Book “How we made him and he betrayed Us”.

