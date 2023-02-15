NEWS

Shehu Sani Reveals What Will Happen If Stashed Up Notes Are Allowed To Be Shared Before Election

Former Nigerian senator, Shehu Sani has taken to his social media page to reveal what will happen if the alleged stashed up old Naira notes are allowed to be shared to Nigerians before or during the upcoming election. He said the reason is that the level of poverty in Nigeria is quite high.

He wrote “With the level of poverty in the country,forget about credible elections if the stashed old notes are allowed to be shared on or before the 25th of February”.

The former PDP senator is of the opinion that the Naira redesign policy is the right thing as old notes could be shared to indict voters thereby reducing the credibility of the upcoming election.

Recall that during an interview, president Buhari said one of the reasons for the Naira policy was to hinder those that would want to mobilize resources as to intimidate others during the election. He said he wanted to ensure that there’s free and fair elections in which Nigerians would vote their choice.

