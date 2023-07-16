Shehu Sani Reveals What Needs To Be Done To End Sit-At-Home.

Senator Shehu Sani, a Nigerian author, human rights activist and senator that represented Kaduna State at the 9th National Assembly, has taken to his official Twitter platform to reveal what needs to be done to end the sit-at-home affecting the south east region of the country.

In his post, the senator wrote that “share 50k palliatives in the market every Monday to end the sit-at-home”.

Recall that there had been constant sit-at-home orders which were initiated by the members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to protest the continuous detention of the leader of the group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently facing charges of treason and others.

However, despite the attempts by the governors within the region to end the sit-at-home in the southeast region, the order has prevailed, and this has prompted many leaders in the region to call on the federal government to help out at the constant sit-at-home is affecting businesses in the region.

Meanwhile, in the opinion of the senator, he has jokingly opined that the government should share about 50,000 naira in the market place every Monday in order to lure people out and help end the sit-at-home.

