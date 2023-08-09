Shehu Sani reveals what happened when the Military in Ghana overthrew President Kwame Nkrumah

Shehu Sani, a former Nigerian Senator and popular activist with a strong social media presence has revealed what happened in Ghana when the military took power from president Kwame Nkrumah.

“When the Military in Ghana overthrew President Kwame Nkrumah, President Sekou Toure of Guinea offered him the position of Co-President of Guinea”, Shehu Sani disclosed in a recent tweet, adding that the Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo, as well as other leaders within the ECOWAS, can show similar love to Muhammed Bozoum instead of threats of war.

Recall that the recent coup d’etat in the Niger Republic was carried out by the military officers in Niger and the democratically elected president Muhammed Bazoum was unexpectedly removed from the position of authority and placed under detention by the now military leaders in the country. ECOWAS and the international community have called for the military leaders to release the detained president and restore Democracy in the country but all external efforts have failed as political uncertainty in the country gains momentum.

