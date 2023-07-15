NEWS

Shehu Sani Reveals Two Good Things Some Newly Elected Governors Are Doing In Nigeria

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to reveal two good things some newly elected governors are doing in the country. 

 The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to say some newly elected governors have taken an audacious measure towards retrieving Government properties and vehicles stolen during the administration of the previous governors and members of their family. 

More so, Shehu Sani added to his statement by disclosing that other governors have moved against Contractors who were paid for contracts, but failed to deliver.

On that note, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by praying that God will bless those categories of Governors

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“Some Governors have taken a bold step towards recovering Government properties and vehicles stolen by their predecessors and their family members, And others have moved against Contractors who were paid but failed to deliver. God bless these categories of Governors.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below. 

Naija-hub-news (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Don’t Give 500,000 Hectares To Political Farmers – Ikpeme Tells FG, AA Tackle LP

6 mins ago

Full-War: Russia loses 310 Helicopters, 1,273 Cruise Missiles, 236,590 Troops, 8,008 APV & Others

8 mins ago

LP: “If there aren’t any last minutes ‘abracadabra’ they would have won the election” -Abdullahi

17 mins ago

Nigerian FPRO reacts after a man reveals how his men collected 13k from him after he was arrested.

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button