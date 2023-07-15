Shehu Sani Reveals Two Good Things Some Newly Elected Governors Are Doing In Nigeria

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to reveal two good things some newly elected governors are doing in the country.

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to say some newly elected governors have taken an audacious measure towards retrieving Government properties and vehicles stolen during the administration of the previous governors and members of their family.

More so, Shehu Sani added to his statement by disclosing that other governors have moved against Contractors who were paid for contracts, but failed to deliver.

On that note, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by praying that God will bless those categories of Governors

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“Some Governors have taken a bold step towards recovering Government properties and vehicles stolen by their predecessors and their family members, And others have moved against Contractors who were paid but failed to deliver. God bless these categories of Governors.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below.

Naija-hub-news (

)