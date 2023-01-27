NEWS

Shehu Sani Reveals The Most Complicated, Contradictory And Uncomfortable Position Of Tinubu In APC

The former senator for Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has used his verified Twitter account to expose the most nuanced, inconsistent, and awkward position of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Shehu Sani, a vocal activist, recently took to Twitter to say that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling party (APC), is in the most confusing, contradictory, and uneasy position possible, given that he must both defend the failures of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and pledge to be different from the failure party of his party.

Below is an excerpt from Shehu Sani’s tweet:

To defend the failures of the ruling party while yet claiming to be different is “the most complicated, paradoxical, and awkward position of the Presidential candidate of the ruling party.”

