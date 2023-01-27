Shehu Sani Reveals The Most Complicated, Contradictory And Uncomfortable Position Of Tinubu In APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former senator for Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has used his verified Twitter account to expose the most nuanced, inconsistent, and awkward position of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Shehu Sani, a vocal activist, recently took to Twitter to say that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling party (APC), is in the most confusing, contradictory, and uneasy position possible, given that he must both defend the failures of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and pledge to be different from the failure party of his party.

Below is an excerpt from Shehu Sani’s tweet:

To defend the failures of the ruling party while yet claiming to be different is “the most complicated, paradoxical, and awkward position of the Presidential candidate of the ruling party.”

Can you comment on what you think Shehu Sani meant? Do you agree with Shehu Sani’s assessment? Please use the comment section below to offer your ideas and feedback.

Loyalnews (

)