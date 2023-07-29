NEWS

Shehu Sani Replies Seun Okinbaloye As To Why He’s Against El-Rufai’s Ministerial Appointment (Video)

Senator Shehu Sani recently expressed his opposition to the appointment of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as a Minister under President Tinubu’s administration. He condemned El-Rufai’s potential appointment, citing concerns about the former governor’s intolerance towards other faiths.

During an interview with Channels TV’s Seun Okinbaloye, Shehu Sani disclosed the reason for his stance against El-Rufai’s appointment. He explained that his critical stance towards the former governor was in response to El-Rufai’s past actions of being critical towards him as well.

When questioned about why he consistently criticized and confronted El-Rufai, Senator Shehu Sani responded, “El-Rufai has also targeted me on numerous occasions, and he has been critical of me as well.”

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch The Video From 7:30)

In essence, Senator Shehu Sani revealed that his opposition to El-Rufai’s appointment is rooted in their history of criticism and confrontation towards each other.

