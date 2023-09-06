Shehu Sani Reacts To What John Onaiyekan Said Regarding The 2023 Presidential Election Tribunal

The former senator for Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, responded to Archbishop John Onaiyekan’s earlier statement on Twitter. Sani expressed his views in a tweet, addressing the unfolding situation regarding the 2023 presidential election.

In his tweet, Sani emphasized the importance of waiting for the official announcement from the presidential election tribunal, despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) having declared Tinubu the winner of the election. He reflected Archbishop John Onaiyekan’s sentiment in his words.

Sani’s tweet conveyed the anticipation surrounding the imminent announcement of the 2023 Nigerian presidential election results by the presidential election tribunal. He stressed that the time for this announcement had now arrived, echoing the sentiments of the respected Archbishop Onaiyekan.

Highlighting the contentious nature of the election, Sani pointed out that other presidential candidates from various political parties had contested Tinubu’s declaration as the victor. As a result, they initiated legal proceedings to address their grievances. This legal process, conducted through the presidential election tribunal, would ultimately determine the true winner of the presidential election.

Sani concluded his tweet by mentioning the date of September 6, 2023, as the day when these results would be made public. He also advocated for a peace agreement among the presidential contenders before the tribunal’s judgment is rendered, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a peaceful and respectful electoral process.

In summary, Shehu Sani’s tweet encapsulated the anticipation, legal challenges, and impending announcement of the 2023 presidential election results, while also highlighting the call for a peaceful resolution among the presidential candidates involved in the process.

