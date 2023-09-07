Shehu Sani Reacts To What John Onaiyekan Said Regarding The 2023 Presidential Election Tribunal

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, commented on Archbishop John Onaiyekan’s earlier tweet on Twitter. Regarding the developing crisis surrounding the 2023 presidential race, Sani tweeted his opinions.

Despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) having pronounced Tinubu the election’s victor, Sani emphasised in his tweet the need to wait for the final declaration from the presidential election tribunal. He expressed the sentiment of Archbishop John Onaiyekan in his comments.

Sani’s tweet reflected the excitement surrounding the impending declaration of the results of the Nigerian presidential election in 2023 by the presidential election tribunal. He reiterated the words of the revered Archbishop Onaiyekan, saying that the moment for this statement has come.

Sani emphasised the divisiveness of the election by pointing out that other presidential contenders from different political parties have disputed Tinubu’s announcement as the winner. They therefore started legal actions to resolve their complaints as a result. The presidential election tribunal would oversee this legal procedure, which would finally identify the actual election’s victor.

Sani closed his tweet by stating that these results would be made public on September 6, 2023. Along with urging a truce between the presidential candidates before the tribunal’s ruling, he emphasised the significance of preserving a cordial and polite election process.

