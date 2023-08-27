Shehu Sani Reacts To What Former President, Buhari Said About His Successor Before Leaving Office

The Nigerian senator, social media influencer, and activist, Shehu Sani has caused reactions on social media after taking to his official social media page to react to what the former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari said about his successor. About nine months ago, President Muhammadu Buhari vowed that his successor won’t inherit security challenges.

However, during Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, Nigerians witnessed many attacks by bandits e.g. the Kaduna Railway attack, Kuje prison attack, and many more. Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor is President Muhammadu Buhari. We pray we don’t witness such attacks in the current Bola Tinubu administration.

While reacting to the news, Shehu Sani wrote: “Is all right”

Kindly read his full post in the screenshot below:

In Addition, his social media post has stirred mixed reactions among the random social media users.

Kindly read in the screenshot below, some reactions from Nigerians who commented on his post:

What is your opinion on this matter? You are free to drop comments in the box below and share the post for others to read.

Number_One (

)