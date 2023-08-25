NEWS

Shehu Sani Reacts To What Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola Said About 11 Months Ago

Shehu Sani, the Nigerian activist, senator, and popular social media influencer, has caused reactions on social media after taking to his official social media page to react to what the former Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola said almost a year ago. However, he posted on his official X account, formerly known as Twitter to react after Aregbesola said; By December, Terrorism Banditry would be a thing of the past in Nigeria.

However, the Former Osun State Governor, Aregbesola said this when bandits attacked one of the strongest prisons in Nigeria, Kuje Prison,

While reacting to the headline, Shehu Sani wrote: ” Aregbesola my man”

In Addition, his social media post has stirred mixed reactions among the random social media users.

