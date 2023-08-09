Shehu Sani reacts to video of Senate President treading on social media

A viral video on social media featuring Senator Godswill Apkabio, the president of the house of senators, making a speech has prompted Senator Shehu Sani, a former senator and candidate for governor of Kaduna, to comment.

In the video, the Senate President can be heard telling the legislators that small gifts had been sent to their various bank accounts to help them during the holidays. Nigerians have, however, responded to this remark in a variety of contradicting ways on social media and in other media outlets all around the country.

Senator Shehu Sani claims that the Uncommon Senate President mistakenly set off the alarm while crediting the lawmakers’ accounts.

After telling the senators in the chamber to behave properly, the Senate President eventually withdrew his statements. He resisted making a reply but eventually said, “I have sent prayers to your mailboxes to help you go home safely.”

Here is a link to the video.

