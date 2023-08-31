Shehu Sani Reacts to the Withdrawal of 12 Rwandan Generals and Several Military Personnel

Former Kaduna Central senator Shehu Sani has responded to the retirement of 12 generals in Rwanda and the reorganization of the defense ministry in Cameroon following the Gabon coup on his official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Following the recent revolution in Gabon, it was claimed that the Rwandan Defense Force (RDF) had removed 12 generals and other military personnel in an effort to reorganize the armed forces, while President Paul Biya of Cameroon had changed the defense ministry in the Central African nation. According to the report, both actions follow the recent military revolution in Gabon, the most recent in a string of African military overthrows.

In response to this situation, outspoken campaigner Shehu Sani used his microblogging account, Twitter, to express his opinion regarding the actions taken by African politicians. According to him, some African governments have reset their military instead of their political system due to the fear of a coup.

