NEWS

Shehu Sani Reacts to the Withdrawal of 12 Rwandan Generals and Several Military Personnel

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 320 1 minute read

Former Kaduna Central senator Shehu Sani has responded to the retirement of 12 generals in Rwanda and the reorganization of the defense ministry in Cameroon following the Gabon coup on his official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Following the recent revolution in Gabon, it was claimed that the Rwandan Defense Force (RDF) had removed 12 generals and other military personnel in an effort to reorganize the armed forces, while President Paul Biya of Cameroon had changed the defense ministry in the Central African nation. According to the report, both actions follow the recent military revolution in Gabon, the most recent in a string of African military overthrows.

In response to this situation, outspoken campaigner Shehu Sani used his microblogging account, Twitter, to express his opinion regarding the actions taken by African politicians. According to him, some African governments have reset their military instead of their political system due to the fear of a coup.

Kindly drop your thoughts in the comment box below.

Bennieo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Wike should show the world the letter he wrote to the national body of the PDP- Daniel Bwala

7 mins ago

Wike’s Planned Demolition Of Buildings In FCT Is War Against The Poor — NLC

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: AU suspends Gabon, Soldiers arrest 157 terrorists, kill 39

19 mins ago

Four teenagers arrested in Adamawa over cybercrime

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button