Shehu Sani Reacts To The Reported Nigerian Alleged Tempering With Electricity Supply To Niger

Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani has taken to his Twitter account to react to reports that Nigeria has cut its electricity supply to Niger after West African neighbors imposed sanctions on the junta that ousted the country’s elected leader last week.

Shehu Sani Said “The reported Nigerian alleged tempering with electricity supply to the Niger Republic is wrong. We must not use power supplies as a means of political blackmail. It will not change anything. If Niger decides to build their power station across their part of the River Niger,our Kainji Dam will be rendered useless.

Speaking further, He said, “President Tinubu and Ecowas leaders should allow the People of Niger to decide on how they want their country to be governed. Don’t be instigated by France to go to war that we don’t need. When we had a military regime,we fought to free ourselves and let them make their decisions.

Below is screenshot evidence of his tweet.

What are your thoughts on this feel free to leave your comments with us.

Joy555 (

)