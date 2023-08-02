Shehu Sani Reacts To The Reported Nigerian Alleged Tempering With Electricity Supply To Niger

Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani has responded on Twitter to news that Nigeria has interrupted its power distribution to Niger in response to sanctions imposed by West African nations on the regime that recently deposed Niger’s elected president.

Senator Sani commented, “It is unjust to report that Nigeria has tampered with electricity provision to the Niger Republic. It’s inappropriate to use power supplies as tools for political intimidation. This tactic will bring no change. If Niger chooses to construct their power station on their side of the River Niger, our Kainji Dam would become pointless.”

He continued by advising President Tinubu and leaders of ECOWAS to let Niger’s populace determine their own political future. He warned, “Refrain from being provoked by France into an unnecessary conflict. During our own military rule, we strived for our freedom, and they should be given the same opportunity to decide.

