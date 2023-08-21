Shehu Sani Reacts To The Report That Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar And Kwankwaso Are Planning To Merge.

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to the recent report that the LP Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP are planning to merge, in order to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

While reacting, Shehu Sani made it known that the recent speculation that the opposition leaders are making plans to unite is a good one for our democracy in the country, noting that they are now trying to study geography after earthquake.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, on Monday morning, while reacting to the report that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP are planning to merge, so as to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Shehu Sani wrote: “The speculation that the opposition are planning to unite is good for democracy; now they are studying Geography after earthquake.”

Recall that it was reported earlier today that the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, the PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar and the NNPP Candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso are having discussion on how to possibly form a merger, with the aim of setting up a formidable party that can effectively challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Be it as it may, Nigerians are watching to see how it will go.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Ebukajp150 (

)