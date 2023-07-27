Shehu Sani reacts to the Ministerial Appointment made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a swift response to the recent ministerial appointment made by prominent politician Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani has expressed his opinions on the matter. The appointment, which has been the subject of intense speculation in political circles, has now garnered attention from a key figure within the opposition.

In a recent post, Shehu Sani disclosed that the President appointed people who betrayed others and hoped that they will be “faithful, Loyal and Honest” to him; And that they “will serve Nigeria with all their strength”.

Senator Shehu Sani, known for his vocal stance on various political issues, took to social media to voice his views on Tinubu’s choice for a new ministerial position. While the details of the appointment remain undisclosed at this time, Sani has urged caution and scrutiny in evaluating the appointee’s qualifications and track record.

The former Senator emphasized the importance of appointing individuals based on merit and a proven track record of public service, rather than political affiliations. Sani’s reaction has further intensified discussions surrounding the transparency and fairness of political appointments in Nigeria.

As the public eagerly awaits further details regarding the ministerial appointment, the statements made by Shehu Sani have added a layer of scrutiny and debate to the unfolding situation.

