Shehu Sani Reacts To The Increase In Fuel Price

It seems that Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna State Governorship candidate, has expressed his reaction to the recent increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Nigeria. According to the report, the price has risen from N515 to N617 per litre. Shehu Sani took to his official Twitter page to comment on the situation.

He highlighted that the petroleum products are being imported into the country with foreign currency, particularly the US dollar. As a result, when the exchange rate between the Nigerian currency (Naira) and the foreign currency rises, it directly impacts the price of petroleum products. Additionally, Shehu Sani mentioned that the removal of fuel subsidy might have contributed to the recent price increase.

In his tweet, he expressed concern about the situation and suggested that Nigerians may have to endure these energy and economic realities until some positive changes occur. He compared the current situation to waiting for “manna” (a biblical reference to divine sustenance) or a miraculous event to allete the challenges caused by the fuel price increase.

It’s essential to stay informed about such developments, as changes in fuel prices can have significant implications for the economy and people’s daily lives in Nigeria.

