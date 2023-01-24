This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani Reacts To The Beheading Of Imo LG Chairman

Gunmen terrorizing the South-East released a video showing the beheading of Chris Ohizu, the kidnapped chairman of Ideato North Local Government of Imo State.

The gunmen allegedly killed him despite demanding N6 million in ransom.

Recall Ohizu was kidnapped last Friday at his home in Imoko community, Arondizuogu town.

According to reports, the gunmen shot him in the leg before kidnapping him and bundling him into a car before setting fire to his house.

The video, which is currently making the rounds on social media, shows Ohizu tied to the ground while being gruesomely beheaded.

However, Senator Shehu Sani, reacting to this ugly development, said the perpetrators of the act are terrorists and shouldn’t be glorified as unknown gunmen. He went on to condemn the act, labeling it barbaric.

Shehu Sani tweeted, “Terrorists in the South East who beheaded an Imo Local Government Chairman are glorified as gunmen; they are terrorists, and their barbaric act is condemned.”

