Shehu Sani Reacts To The Alleged Plot By Boko Haram To Attack The Abuja-Kaduna Train Again

A former federal lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the alleged plot by Boko Haram to attack the Kaduna-Abuja train for the second time.

Recall that the Kaduna-Abuja train was attacked last year where several people were killed and others abducted.

The abducted passengers were later released in batches after some months.

Reacting on his verified Twitter page, Shehu Sani who is known for his outspokenness said; “The alleged plot by the terror Boko Haram to attack the Abuja-Kaduna train again should be taken seriously. There is improved security presence but not adequate. The conditions of the train engines need to be checked.”

